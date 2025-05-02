Centro de negocios FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN

TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT",

The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers.

The premises are on the first floor, above the ground floor, facing the street and a glass facade extending over the surface that allows maximum advertising, great importance of business in the heart of our metropolis and high visibility. This very wide glass facade provides fantastic views of the Pyramid, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament and the entire extension of the most important boulevard of Albania.