  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Centro de negocios FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Centro de negocios FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Tirana Municipality, Albania
de
$27,928
de
$37/m²
BTC
0.3322032
ETH
17.4121918
USDT
27 612.4159000
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
8
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32616
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 9/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Albania
  • Región / estado
    Central Albania
  • Barrio
    Condado de Tirana
  • Ciudad
    Tirana Municipality

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    20

Sobre el complejo

760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN
TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT",
The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers.
The premises are on the first floor, above the ground floor, facing the street and a glass facade extending over the surface that allows maximum advertising, great importance of business in the heart of our metropolis and high visibility. This very wide glass facade provides fantastic views of the Pyramid, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament and the entire extension of the most important boulevard of Albania.

Localización en el mapa

Tirana Municipality, Albania
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$521,027
Está viendo
Centro de negocios FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Tirana Municipality, Albania
de
$27,928
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centro de negocios 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
de
$521,027
🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA🏷 Precio: 465.000 Euro/Total🏗 Actualmente en construcción.✔ Situado en una de las zonas más frecuentadas en el centro de Vlora, con una posición favorable para el negocio, tráfico alto y máxima exposición.📐 El entorno está situado en la pl…
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
DES Real Estate
Idiomas hablados
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Albania
Albania lanza programas de permisos de residencia para jubilados y nómadas digitales: Situación actual
02.05.2025
Albania lanza programas de permisos de residencia para jubilados y nómadas digitales: Situación actual
Albania planea emitir permisos de residencia a pensionistas y «nómadas digitales»
26.02.2021
Albania planea emitir permisos de residencia a pensionistas y «nómadas digitales»
Mostrar todas las publicaciones