Minsk, Belarus

from € 1,190,874

1 033 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2022

Gastello Minsk Residence residential complex - a multi-storey building with comfortable apartments from the developer "SI-Trading".

br /

The new residential complex is a four-section house ten floors high, designed taking into account all modern construction standards. The building is built using technologies that provide a fairly high level of comfort at a low cost per square meter of housing.

br /

New building will have good strength through the use of monolithic-carcass technology. The project provides for the insulation of the facade of the new building, which guarantees high energy efficiency.

br /

Each section will be equipped with silent elevators, a intercom is installed at the entrance to the entrance. New building is equipped with the necessary engineering systems.

br /

Address: g. Minsk, st. Gastello

br /

Housing class: Comfort

br /

Number of apartments: 186

br /

Number of floors: 10

br /

Number of parking spaces: 170 (underground parking)

/ p