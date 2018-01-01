  1. Realting.com
Si-treyding

Belarus, Республика Беларусь, 220081, Минская обл., Минский р-н, д.Копище, ул.Лопатина, д. 5, офис. пом. №1,
Developer
2003
English, Русский, Polski
www.sit.by
About the developer

Striving for excellence is our credo. We want you to be able to find everything that matters to you in our projects: functionality, aesthetics, and comfort.

Offering you high quality apartments at affordable prices is one of the main principles of our company. We use modern materials and equipment for construction, and the implementation of our investment projects is carried out by qualified specialists. We want our clients to be completely satisfied with the property they purchase from us.

New buildings
Жилой комплекс Gastello Minsk Residence
Minsk, Belarus
from € 1,190,874
1 033 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2022

Gastello Minsk Residence residential complex - a multi-storey building with comfortable apartments from the developer "SI-Trading".

The new residential complex is a four-section house ten floors high, designed taking into account all modern construction standards. The building is built using technologies that provide a fairly high level of comfort at a low cost per square meter of housing.

New building will have good strength through the use of monolithic-carcass technology. The project provides for the insulation of the facade of the new building, which guarantees high energy efficiency.

Each section will be equipped with silent elevators, a intercom is installed at the entrance to the entrance. New building is equipped with the necessary engineering systems.

Address: g. Minsk, st. Gastello

Housing class: Comfort

Number of apartments: 186

Number of floors: 10

Number of parking spaces: 170 (underground parking)

