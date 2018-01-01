Minsk, Belarus

39–109 m² 326 apartments

LCD Promenade. A place you want to live in!

You can get the keys and check into a new apartment really quick!

The cost of a square metre in a new house starts from $1348.

With a 100% down payment, the buyer is given a discount up to 2% of the cost of the apartment (approximatly $ 30 per 1 square metre).

Also buyers have the opportunity to take advantage of the installment plan from the developer.

You can get the keys to the new apartment by paying 20% of the cost.

When buying an apartment by installments:

On 1 year — increase in value by $10 per 1 m2.

Until October 2024 — increase in value by $25 per 1 m2.

Benefits: