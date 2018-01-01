Pekinsko-Minskaya kompaniya BUCC
You can get the keys and move into your new apartment as quick as possible!
The cost per square meter in the new building starts from $1,348.
In 100% of cases the buyer receives a discount of up to 2% of the apartment cost
(an average of $ 30 per square meter).
Buyers also have the option of installment payment from the developer.
You can get the keys from the new apartment by paying 20% of the price.
When buying an apartment in installments:
For 1 year - increase in price by 10 dollars per 1 m2.
At 2 years - cost increases by $25 per 1 m2.
Until October 2024. - Cost increases by 30 dollars per 1 m2.
Benefits:
The residential complex is located in an ecologically clean area, near parks and reservoirs
(reservoir Drozdny, Minsk Sea).
Developed infrastructure:
well-developed infrastructure - kindergartens, schools, medical centers, stores, fitness centers, beauty and health studios.
Developed transport infrastructure.
15 minutes from the city center.
Low building density.
Only completed apartments with the state layouts are offered for sale in the complex.
Houses in the complex built using the most advanced engineering systems.
Well arranged parking spaces.
A large number of decorations and children's playgrounds, as well as green areas.
Apartments with French windows with high windowsills,
glazed loggias, bright and sunny rooms,
and combined partition walls between the rooms.
Spacious elevators from Orona.
Technical floor.