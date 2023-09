Andijan, Uzbekistan

Price on request

Live a full life in the modern and safe residential complex SHODLIK GRAND HOUSE. This 12-story LCD, built by the developer « SHODLIK GRAND BUILDINGS », is located in Andijan and offers a choice of 7 unique layouts. The two-room and three-room apartments in this complex are very spacious, the area of the smallest apartment is 58 square meters. Two-room apartments with a hill that can be used as living rooms are especially noteworthy, and 2 full separate rooms for children and parents will be obtained. The internal territory is fenced and round-the-clock video surveillance is being conducted. In the cozy courtyard there is a fountain, a playground and convenient parking. Features of the residential complex: 12-story + penthouse Block A completed in the building, Block B will be completed in the 2nd quarter of 2023 Apartment price per 1 m2 6.500.000 Cadastral document is ready There are houses that can be issued for subsidies. We have a special offer Interest-free installment for 24 to 36 months Apartment area: 2-digit from 58.10 m2 to 72.2 M2 3-digit from 85.00 m2 to 118 M2