ALK MONTENEGRO

Montenegro, BULEVAR SVETOG PETRA CETINJSKOG 130
Developer
2021
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Crnogorski
Website
www.alkmontenegro.com
About the developer

ALK Montenegro OOO is part of the ALK Company, a full-cycle investment and construction holding company, which has been successfully operating all over the world since 1981. During this time, in Russia alone, we have built more than 20,000,000 m2 in more than 550 buildings for various purposes. Today ALK Company is one of the largest developers in Russia and Serbia.

VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Residential complex VUELO SOBRE BECICI
Becici, Montenegro
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ALK MONTENEGRO

The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility.

Our architects have designed the building so that almost every apartment has sea, mountain and city views. Here you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure.

The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 15 minutes from the Bečići beach, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walks and relaxation, the promenade is 7 km long, 3 large beaches are within walking distance. To the old town of Budva along the beach it is only 30 minutes on foot. Tivat airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica airport is 1 hour.

A rooftop swimming pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can sunbathe and enjoy excellent sea views, a covered underground parking for 102 spaces with individual storage rooms and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a rostil.

 

Solovyeva Natalia
