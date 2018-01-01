ALK MONTENEGRO
Montenegro, BULEVAR SVETOG PETRA CETINJSKOG 130
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Crnogorski
Website
About the developer
ALK Montenegro OOO is part of the ALK Company, a full-cycle investment and construction holding company, which has been successfully operating all over the world since 1981. During this time, in Russia alone, we have built more than 20,000,000 m2 in more than 550 buildings for various purposes. Today ALK Company is one of the largest developers in Russia and Serbia.
