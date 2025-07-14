  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$145,000
;
9
Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Economy-Klasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

MetroPoint is a new project from Forum, created for those who value convenience, accessibility, and a modern lifestyle.

 

Located in the business center of Jebel Ali, the complex combines thoughtful layouts, shared spaces, and a lifestyle built on connections between people, places, and meaning.

 

MetroPoint is aimed at both progressive residents and investors, embodying a new rhythm of urban life — dynamic, functional, and forward-looking — in one of Dubai's most promising growth areas.

 

Payment plan: 50/50

 

 

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Freizeit

Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$300,866
Wohnanlage Binghatti Elite
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$162,000
Wohnanlage Penthouses in the new residential complex Voxa with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$1,35M
Wohnanlage One Crescent Palm
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$6,85M
Wohnanlage Park Boulevard
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$322,600
Andere Komplexe
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen