Wohnkomplex MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second

MetroPoint is a new project from Forum, created for those who value convenience, accessibility, and a modern lifestyle.

Located in the business center of Jebel Ali, the complex combines thoughtful layouts, shared spaces, and a lifestyle built on connections between people, places, and meaning.

MetroPoint is aimed at both progressive residents and investors, embodying a new rhythm of urban life — dynamic, functional, and forward-looking — in one of Dubai's most promising growth areas.

Payment plan: 50/50