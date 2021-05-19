Wohnkomplex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.

Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years!

This modern residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Bang Tao Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of four buildings and includes 614 apartments ranging from 40 sq m to 140 sq m, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

Completion date: Q1 2028.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Fitness center

Yoga area

Coworking areas

Games room

And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.