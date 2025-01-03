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  4. Wohnquartier One 80 Collection

Wohnquartier One 80 Collection

Estepona, Spanien
von
$807,731
;
12
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39395
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2027423110
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This stylish boutique development is conveniently located a few minutes far away from the delightful town of Estepona, one of the most popular beachside resorts on Spain’s southern coast. Close to this thriving centre, an elegant apartment complex arranged in 40 low-rise residences available in 2, 3 and 4-bedroom configurations. Its elevated position endows it with breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the coast of Africa gracing the horizon. Each home has been designed to make the most of the light of this privileged area, with open-plan interiors and expansive outdoor terraces offering an ideal vantage point to soak in the glorious scenery. The variety of layouts offered ensures that families and couples, and permanent residents, as well as those seeking a sound investment property, can be assured there’s a home to suit all requirements. The wide golden beaches that border the town stretch far into the distance, while the area is a haven for golf enthusiasts. With the chic luxury yachting marina Puerto Banús a short drive along the coast, and the ultimate luxury destination of Marbella mere minutes further, few locations can be more practical or desirable. With exclusive garden apartments, middle-floor and penthouse properties, this new development offers an array of choices with a home to suit everyone. Create a private oasis with a garden apartment, enjoy the expansive terrace of the middle-floor homes, or live the desirable penthouse lifestyle with huge solariums offering stunning panoramic views of the Andalusian coast and countryside. Here awaits an enviable sense of security and community. Offering underground parking and a private storage room for each apartment, the complex also features ample communal space to indulge in recreation and relaxation. The azure-blue swimming pool is the ideal spot to cool down under the Mediterranean sun, take advantage of the fully equipped gymnasium to hone fitness or enjoy the sights and scents of the beautifully landscaped gardens.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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