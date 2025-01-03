  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Wohnquartier Marina Golden Bay

Wohnquartier Marina Golden Bay

Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$1,13M
;
12
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 38921
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 552156927
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benalmadena
  • Adresse
    Calle Mediterraneo

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Located between the towns of Torremolinos and Fuengirola, Benalmadena is just 20 minutes from Malaga airport and is connected to the main areas and attractions of the coast by train and bus services. Rich in attractive beaches, numerous entertainment options and an impressive marina, Benalmadena is one of the most popular destinations on the Costa del Sol. The area adjacent to the coast is known as Benalmádena Costa. This location, besides being perfectly communicated to Malaga and Torremolinos, boasts excellent beaches, a leisure area in Puerto Marina, a casino, golf courses, amusement parks and numerous activities that will make your life in the Mediterranean an unforgettable experience. The architectural project of this complex is ambitious and captivating, standing out for its design and functionality. In addition, the communal areas have been carefully designed to provide the perfect space to relax and enjoy, while maintaining privacy. Adjacent to the complex is Puerto Marina, one of the most popular attractions on the Costa del Sol. With a wide range of leisure and entertainment on offer, this charming marina is the perfect place to entertain the whole family. Furthermore, just a 10-minute walk away, you can enjoy the largest and most popular beach in the area. The Torrebermeja / Malapesquera beach, more than 700 metres long and 50 metres wide, has excellent facilities and a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities. Inspired by the shape of a boat moored in the harbour radiating grandeur, The development will house 33 luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Its undulating façade is reminiscent of waves and allows the configuration of terraces open to the sea, bathed by the sea breeze. These luxurious apartments have been meticulously designed to offer you a modern and comfortable lifestyle. With spacious and bright interiors, embellished with high-quality finishes, each room will be an elegant and welcoming space. All the rooms are open to the outside through large picture windows that bathe the rooms with luminosity, providing brightness and warmth.

Standort auf der Karte

Benalmadena, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Valle Romano Estepona
Estepona, Spanien
von
$2,01M
Wohnviertel Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Guaro, Spanien
von
$853,237
Wohnviertel La Cala Valley
Mijas, Spanien
von
$981,792
Wohnviertel Azure
Estepona, Spanien
von
$631,396
Wohnviertel Horizonte Village Penthouses
Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,76M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Marina Golden Bay
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$1,13M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Manzanilla View
Wohnviertel Manzanilla View
Wohnviertel Manzanilla View
Wohnviertel Manzanilla View
Wohnviertel Manzanilla View
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Manzanilla View
Wohnviertel Manzanilla View
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$2,05M
A modern villa with panoramic sea views, contemporary design and open spaces that combine luxury and Mediterranean comfort. Licence approved - ready to build. Welcome to the unique villa designed for those seeking an elegant lifestyle by the sea. Located in a quiet residential area of Torr…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Wohnviertel Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Wohnviertel Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Wohnviertel Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Wohnviertel Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Wohnviertel Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Torremolinos, Spanien
von
$468,712
We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol. Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$10,13M
Located where the trees thin out and the landscape opens up, it blends into a peaceful dialogue with its surroundings. Facing south and with a gentle slope, it stands on a 3,000 m² plot with over 1,000 m² of built area, distributed over three levels. The ground floor offers a spacious livin…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen