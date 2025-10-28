  1. Realting.com
  2. Nordzypern
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Wohnkomplex Solterra Villas

Wohnkomplex Solterra Villas

Girne Belediyesi, Nordzypern
von
$647,475
MwSt.
BTC
7.7015829
ETH
403.6728871
USDT
640 148.2235811
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
24
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32753
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Nordzypern
  • Nachbarschaft
    Girne District
  • Stadt
    Girne Belediyesi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    2

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad

Zusätzlich

  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity

✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.

📍 Location:
Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

💷 Starting from £485,000
Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included

🏠 Highlights:
Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.
Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.
Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.

📆 Completion: February 2027

💰 Payment Plan:
£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.

🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.

Standort auf der Karte

Girne Belediyesi, Nordzypern

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel IDYLL Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Nordzypern
von
$392,563
Wohnviertel Crown Park
Karavas, Nordzypern
von
$125,387
Wohnanlage Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Akanthou, Nordzypern
von
$182,352
Wohnviertel Habitat
Agios Amvrosios, Nordzypern
von
$134,190
Wohnviertel Atlantis
Akanthou, Nordzypern
von
$481,221
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Nordzypern
von
$647,475
MwSt.
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Royal Point
Wohnviertel Royal Point
Wohnviertel Royal Point
Wohnviertel Royal Point
Wohnviertel Royal Point
Wohnviertel Royal Point
Trikomo, Nordzypern
von
$183,648
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Immobilienagentur
GP real estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage La Casalia
Wohnanlage La Casalia
Wohnanlage La Casalia
Wohnanlage La Casalia
Wohnanlage La Casalia
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage La Casalia
Wohnanlage La Casalia
Akanthou, Nordzypern
von
$206,600
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 2
Immobilienagentur
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Sprachen
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Wohnviertel Carob Hill
Wohnviertel Carob Hill
Wohnviertel Carob Hill
Wohnviertel Carob Hill
Wohnviertel Carob Hill
Wohnviertel Carob Hill
Akanthou, Nordzypern
von
$168,450
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Immobilienagentur
GP real estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen