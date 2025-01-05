  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.

Ubud, Indonesien
$155,000
Standort

  • Grundstück
    Indonesien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gianyar
  • Stadt
    Ubud District
  • Stadt
    Ubud

Objekteigenschaften

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

  • Sicherheit

  • Parken

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now.
Reserve your spot and become part of a project that sets a new standard for family vacations in Bali!

Sunny Ubud Family Resort is the first 4-star Kids-First Family Resort in the heart of Bali, where every area and service is designed for parents and children.

Central Ubud, Bali's cultural capital, is within walking distance: the Monkey Forest, Saraswati Temple, Ubud Palace, Campuhan Ridge Walk, rice terraces, art market, museums, cozy cafes, and retreat spaces are all right next door.

Only 33 units are available: Family Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 44 sq m to 88 sq m.

The apartments' design combines spacious bedrooms, panoramic windows with a terrace and tropical views, and separate sitting areas, making them convenient and comfortable for families.

ROI up to 13% per annum with an occupancy rate of only 25 days per month!

  • Swimming pool
  • Terraces for sunbathing and relaxation
  • Lounge area
  • Private park
  • Open-air cinema
  • Master classes
  • Cultural mini-museum

Down payment 25%
Interest-free payment plan for 18 months.

Completion date: Q3 2027.

Ubud, Indonesien

Wohnkomplex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.
Ubud, Indonesien
