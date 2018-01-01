  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus

Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus

Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€635,000
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer premium apartments:

  • 2 three-level penthouses with roof-top gardens, parking spaces, panoramic views of the city, the sea and the mountains.
  • 2 duplex apartments with parking spaces, private gardens and swimming pools.

Completion - summer of 2024.

Features of the flats

Penthouse

First level: a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

Second level: a living room, a kitchen, a guest toilet.

Third level: a roof-top terrace.

Apartment

First level: a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

Second level: a living room, a kitchen, a guest toilet.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • "Smart home" system
  • Video intercom
  • Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the main street and the coast.

New building location
Germasogeia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of luxury villas close to a beach, Kato Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€670,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus
Famagusta, Cyprus
from
€230,000
Residential complex Kompleks Tezey
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€240,000
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a panoramic view in a quiet area, close to the beach, Germasogeia, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€350,000
Residential complex Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of Agios Tychon, Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from
€5,60M
You are viewing
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€635,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Exclusive complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€700,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern and spacious Mediterranean-style villas with swimming pools 8 x 3 m, terraces, parking spaces, a view of the sea and gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Fitted wardrobes Heat pump Air conditioning Solar water heaters Double glazing Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the town centre, the beach, all necessary infrastructure, schools and universities. Beach - 300 meters Casino - 400 meters Waterpark - 800 meters Paphos harbour - 2 km Golf club - 4 km International airport - 4.5 km
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious and quiet area, 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
€2,26M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer functional apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view of the sea. The penthouses have private swimming pools on the roof-top terraces. The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a gym, a covered parking. Completion - February, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Security entrance door Video intercom High-quality sanitary ware by European brands Aluminium windows Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European brands Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a prestigious area, in the center of the tourist area of Limassol, where life is in full swing, there are the best shops and an endless number of upscale restaurants. Dasoudi beach with its eucalyptus park - 500 meters.
Residential complex Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Residential complex Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€227,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence has a roof-top garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Aluminium double-glazed windows Intercom Pre-installation for alarm Solar water heaters Security door Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 10 minutes drive from the beach and 15 minutes away from the city center ad Limassol Marina.
Realting.com
Go