Seaview Villas for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

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Beachfront villas in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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13 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Luxury Ultra modern 4 bedroom villa located in Agios Tychonas area of Limassol. Let the unm…
$3,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 737 m²
A luxurious four bedroom plus one, Villa in the prestigious Agios Tychonas Hills is availabl…
$5,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 571 m²
An elite project of two luxurious homes in the private and serene area of Agios Tychonas, wh…
$3,59M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Property Description Discover this elegant and exceptionally spacious 4-bedroom detached vi…
$3,42M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Luxury Ultra modern 4 bedroom villa located in Agios Tychonas area of Limassol. Let the unm…
$3,72M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 837 m²
Located in the prestigious residential area of Ayios Tychonas, just off the highway and at t…
$4,51M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
PLOT SIZE :1234 SQM VILLA SIZE : 370 SQM PLOT ELEVATION : 240 M above sea level Two Floor…
$6,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 737 m²
A luxurious four bedroom plus one, Villa in the prestigious Agios Tychonas Hills is availabl…
$5,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 571 m²
An elite project of two luxurious homes in the private and serene area of Agios Tychonas, wh…
$3,59M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Set in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, this exceptional contemporary residence offer…
$2,24M
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Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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