Seaview Villas for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

28 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The basement consis…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ready 7 bedroom + 1 office luxury villa with Title Deed in walking distance to the …
€4,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Super luxury Villa consist of 4 floors. with breathtaking unobstructed sea & mountain views …
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,60M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 657 m²
Number of floors 1
The new project promises to make every day a holiday, with a modern villa design brimming wi…
€2,90M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 5-bedroom villa with stunning sea views,Located just a few minutes walk from the b…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one show…
€679,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€880,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€11,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€970,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra modern 5-bedrooms villas in a prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, Cyprus, LimassolProp…
€2,81M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room wi…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 301 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€975,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 352 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,46M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 369 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 264 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€900,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 382 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€1,50M

