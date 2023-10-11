Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

Dromolaxia
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale under construction apartment of 126 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€2,04M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 123 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€417,850
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€421,974

Property types in Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality

2 BHK

Properties features in Dromolaxia-Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir