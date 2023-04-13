Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States

Commercial real estate in United States

restaurants
4
hotels
2
offices
2
apartment buildings
3
3 properties total found
Revenue housein California, United States
Revenue house
California, United States
800 m²
€ 3,686,000
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Affordable House in the center of Los Angele…
Revenue housein California, United States
Revenue house
California, United States
1 348 m²
€ 4,344,000
USA California Los Angeles County West Hollywood Income House (7% per annum) 30-apartment bu…
Revenue housein California, United States
Revenue house
California, United States
403 m²
€ 2,981,000
USA California Los Angeles County.Beverly Hills Affordable House in Beverly Hills Affordable…

Regions with properties for sale

Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Properties features in United States

cheap
luxury

About the United States of America

One of the largest and most populous countries in the world, the USA consists of 50 states, a federal district, and 5 self-governing territories. Washington DC is the capital city of the United States. However, the most populous city is New York which also happens to be the top travel destination in the country. Being a global superpower, the USA is a highly developed country having the largest economy in the world.

Tourism in the USA

The country has a lot to offer when it comes to tourism. From entertainment options such as casinos and nightclubs to national parks and beaches, the US has it all. It also has various theme parks, amusement parks, museums, and numerous other attractions. Urban tourism and tourism as a whole is a rapidly growing sector in the US and a major contributor to its economy.

Is it safe to buy property in the USA?

Offering a very high standard of living and quality of life, the United States is a must-have country in your list if you are looking to settle down and retire. The country is highly developed and offers various amenities to its citizens making it one of the best places in the world to live. It is becoming an increasingly popular destination for buying homes and apartments from people all over the world. If you are considering buying property you can take the help of a professional real estate agent who can simplify your work and help you get a better deal. From highly expensive luxury options to affordable studios and apartments,The States has a lot to offer when it comes to the real estate market. As foreigners can buy property in the country without any restrictions, the entire process is relatively simple and straightforward.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir