Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in UAE

commercial property
15
restaurants
1
hotels
3
offices
4
business for sale
1
other
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Dubai, UAE
Manufacture
Dubai, UAE
3 866 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,572,414
The building is designed and built with modern business needs in mind with premium finishes …

Regions with properties for sale

Dubai
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir