Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella

Commercial real estate in Marbella, Spain

19 properties total found
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
193 m²
€ 1,850,000
FANTASTIC COMMERCIAL RESTAURANT IN THE BUERTO BANUS, MARBEL! Built-up area: 193 m². Terrace:…
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
€ 3,665,000
Incredible panoramic sea views for sale in La Carolina, Golden Mile. A truly unique opportun…
Commercial in Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
Commercial
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
€ 176,880
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
€ 5,950,000
LAND PARTICIPATION FOR SALE IN Cascade de Kamohan, MARBEL Land for sale in Cascade de Kamoha…
Commercial 1 bedroom in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
125 m²
€ 490,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
€ 500,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
529 m²
€ 795,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
1 881 m²
€ 5,490,000
Price per plot + project architect design and construction license: € 5 900 000 Price for bu…
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
€ 2,750,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
101 m²
€ 299,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
213 m²
€ 370,000
A unique commercial premises that are in a good location. This is a good chance to invest mo…
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
€ 800,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
514 m²
€ 4,200,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
227 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
223 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercial in Marbella, Spain
Commercial
Marbella, Spain
340 m²
€ 390,000
Business Premises - Málaga (Hipercor) , Built Surface 340m2
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,100,000
Hotel in Marbella, Spain
Hotel
Marbella, Spain
10 200 m²
€ 36,000,000
DescriptionFor Sale 5 * Spa Hotel in Marbella: 150 rooms, 36 million Euros!!!Located on the …
Hotel in Marbella, Spain
Hotel
Marbella, Spain
25 433 m²
€ 25,000,000
DescriptionUnique investment opportunity!The legendary, famous 5 * Hotel and SPA Complex, on…
Property in Marbella is a reasonable investment and an opportunity to make a good profit on renting out real estate

Marbella is a unique town in the south of the Costa del Sol. It is considered as the most prestigious and luxury Spanish resort. And houses in this region can compete with houses in the French Riviera. Famous landmarks:

  • The Old Quarter;
  • The Villa de Rio Verde with its stained glass mosaic;
  • The Municipal Museum;
  • The Bonsai Museum.

Property in Marbella is highly valued and emphasizes the owner’s status.

What attracts more in Marbella

The Spanish resort is loved for its magnificent landscapes, excellent environmental conditions and mild climate. In January, the average temperature is about 10-12°C. At the height of the summer season, the sun rises the temperature up to +25°C. Wealthy tourists from all over the world come here all year round. One can always rent a property in Marbella at a good price.

Where to buy property in Marbella

Luxury villas and homes are located in the famous Golden Mile. In the central part of the city, on the territory of beautiful Avenida del Mar park, high-end apartments with and without furniture are for sale. Local banks provide mortgage for customers to buy these homes and apartments. For this, documents confirming a permanent income are to be provided.

Why property in Marbella is worth buying

Buying a home in the coastal resort town is a good investment. The real estate market here is stable and shows a steady growth trend. Ownership of an apartment or a house makes it possible to apply for a residence permit in Spain.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir