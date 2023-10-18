Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Costa del Maresme, Spain

Hotel with elevator in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Restaurant in the first line of the sea in the beautiful city Sant' Paul de Mar on the coast…
€270,000
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Restaurant in the first line of the sea in the beautiful city Santa Susanne on the coast Cos…
€550,000
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Restaurant 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Bar pizzeria in the downtown Vilassar de Mar on the coast Costa to Marezma. Great location! …
€450,000
