Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Troitsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

poselenie Voronovskoe
7
Office To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Office
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 130 m²
€ 1,458,067
Office in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Office
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 160 m²
€ 934,898
Office in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Office
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 178 m²
€ 1,086,260
Office in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Office
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 231 m²
€ 714,453
Office in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Office
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 116 m²
€ 1,054,066
Office in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Office
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 58 m²
€ 189,549
Office in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Office
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 120 m²
€ 577,394
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir