  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Southern Administrative Okrug

Commercial real estate in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia

3 properties total found
Commercial 2 rooms in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Commercial 2 rooms
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 302,556
For sale a free-use room of 142.2 square meters, ground floor. The first line of houses, goo…
Commercial in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Commercial
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
140 m²
€ 619,520
 For sale & nbsp; free-use room & nbsp; 140.7 sq.m., & nbsp; on the first line of house…
Investment in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 619,520
For sale & nbsp; finished rental business - & nbsp; Network Dental Clinic. Stable, problemle…
