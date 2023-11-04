Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. South-Western Administrative Okrug

Commercial real estate in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

3 properties total found
Office with yard, with surveillance security system, with security in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office with yard, with surveillance security system, with security
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 533 m²
Great offer: a spacious bright and functional office in the Rosmarin business center, which …
€1,47M
Investment with yard in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment with yard
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable & nbsp; tenant. The room is located on the…
€893,478
Investment in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 430 m²
For sale is a large network medical center located in the densely populated area of South Bu…
€1,49M
