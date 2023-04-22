Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. South-Eastern Administrative Okrug
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia

Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 461,038
For sale rental business - a room with a reliable network tenant. & Nbsp; The room is locate…
Investment in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
€ 3,025,564
For sale finished rental business, car dealership, car service.The auto-technology center is…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir