49
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Commercial real estate in Saratov Oblast, Russia
55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
365 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercial
Bezymyanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
200 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
523 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
177 m²
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…
Office
Saratov, Russia
127 m²
Price on request
Office space for sale on the ground floor of a residential building in the city center. Clos…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale.The total area of 48 sq.m.Large bright room, hall, bathroom, ut…
Office
Saratov, Russia
1 286 m²
Price on request
It is offered for sale a free-use room in the very center of p. Anniversary The room is ren…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
1 894 m²
Price on request
We offer for the acquisition of a land plot with a building.Location: Tankers, 102aDescripti…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
587 m²
Price on request
Offered for sale premises in the area of Ilyinsky Square. Address: st. Chapaeva (crossing fr…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
7 212 m²
Price on request
We offer for the acquisition of a built-in room in a good house, mcr. SHILocation: st. S. Na…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
777 m²
Price on request
Administrative non-residential two-story building for sale. Cabinet layout. The condition …
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
33 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Saratov. The total area of 33 square meters.m…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
120 m²
Price on request
For sale building in the very center of the city. Cosmetic repairs made. There is parking.…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
577 m²
Price on request
For sale room of 57 meters. The historical center of the city, near Kirov Avenue. many cafe…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
2 893 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Volsk, Russia
5 498 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale near the Embankment of Cosmonauts, on the street leading to the…
Commercial
Oktyabrskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
123 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises for sale in the basement along a busy road in the city center.Location: …
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
28 930 m²
Price on request
Commercial premises are served along a busy track, at the intersection with ul. Moscow Locat…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
2 055 m²
Price on request
We offer for the acquisition of a free-use room in the center of Saratov, along a busy track…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
201 m²
Price on request
I will sell a separate building in the Central Control Commission area : shop + cafe (201 s…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
170 m²
Price on request
I offer for sale a room for a restaurant, cafe.Location: -first line, embankment-examined fa…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
1 696 m²
Price on request
Attention! Favorable attachment: property complex - the center of the Zavodsky district, l…
Restaurant
Tatishchevo, Russia
60 m²
Price on request
I offer for sale a separate building (former water tower). The building is located in the ce…
Office
Novouzensk, Russia
1 715 m²
Price on request
Sale premises in the shopping center "Europe City"! The building located on the stre…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
159 m²
Price on request
A room located on the street is offered for sale. Tankers 80.Located on line 1, a well-seen …
Office
Saratov, Russia
450 m²
Price on request
The building is in 4 levels (3 floors and a basement) format: front office located in the …
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
74 m²
Price on request
Accommodation for purchase! Street Ritale / Sales Office, 74 sq m, crossroads of major cit…
Warehouse
Saratov, Russia
1 286 m²
Price on request
It is offered for sale a free-use room in the very center of p. Anniversary, The room is ren…
Commercial
Saratov, Russia
747 m²
Price on request
Separately standing three-story building with a total area of 747.4 m2.The first line on the…
Office
Saratov, Russia
258 m²
Price on request
Non-residential premises for sale, with a total area of 258 sq.m. To the offices. Located on…
1
2
