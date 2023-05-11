Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Voronovskoe
  6. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia

Investment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,530,970
Investment in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Area 34 m²
€ 904,001
Investment in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 145,807
Investment in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Investment
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
€ 1,560,131
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir