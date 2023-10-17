Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. poselenie Sosenskoe

Commercial real estate in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia

Kommunarka
82
325 properties total found
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/16
€95,195
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/16
€135,525
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/16
€211,491
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/16
€111,843
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/16
€234,224
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/16
€164,191
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/16
€89,756
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/16
€120,894
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/16
€175,798
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/16
€103,025
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/16
€191,814
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/16
€200,994
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/16
€196,047
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/16
€109,154
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/13
€143,647
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/17
€374,254
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/17
€301,865
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 231 m²
Floor 1/17
€573,999
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/16
€239,162
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/16
€229,225
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/13
€173,901
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/13
€191,699
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/13
€147,090
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/13
€240,958
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/13
€231,242
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/13
€266,230
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 295 m²
Floor 1/13
€1,01M
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/13
€137,647
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/13
€137,060
Commercial in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Commercial
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/13
€133,316
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir