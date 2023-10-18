Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia

Commercial in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 109 m²
Art. 51214789 Dear customer! The top location! Just a couple of steps to the St. Isaac's…
€346,851
Established business in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 72 m²
€206,945
Established business in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 150 m²
€233,167
Established business with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Established business with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 164 m²
Art. 34800766 Dear customer! We present to your attention a finished business, an operati…
€340,050
Commercial with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 1 850 m²
Art. 17256366 A hotel and restaurant are available for sale in one of the most prestigious a…
€6,70M
Commercial with furniture in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial with furniture
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 250 m²
Art. 19191040 A two-story hotel with a mini-hotel for nine rooms is offered for sale. Rebuil…
€874,316
Office with surveillance security system, with pier in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Office with surveillance security system, with pier
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 244 m²
Art. 3330440 Office for sale with a separate entrance from the promenade in a housing stock.…
€349,765
Commercial with yard in okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Commercial with yard
okrug Kronverkskoe, Russia
Area 200 m²
Art. 3329786 Placement for sale in the center of the Petrograd district on the main highway.…
€340,050
