  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug

Commercial real estate in Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Odintsovo
9
10 properties total found
Commercial in Dubki, Russia
Commercial
Dubki, Russia
Area 1 073 m²
€ 1,458,067
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 4 m²
€ 4,162
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 6 m²
€ 6,879
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 6 m²
€ 6,879
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 5 m²
€ 6,634
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 5 m²
€ 5,651
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 5 m²
€ 6,142
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 4 m²
€ 5,287
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 4 m²
€ 5,538
Warehouse 1 room in Odintsovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 room
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 5 m²
€ 5,774
