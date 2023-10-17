Offices for Sale in Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Russia

UAE
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office
Salarevo, Russia
200 m²
2
ID: L3929 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 200м2 на 2 этаже офисного здания в удобной доступ…
€2,115
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
350 m²
2
ID: L3930 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 350м2 на 2 этаже офисного здания в удобной доступ…
€3,701
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
575 m²
2
ID: L3931 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 575м2 на 2 этаже офисного здания в удобной доступ…
€6,080
Recommend
Office
Rumyancevo, Russia
900 m²
1
ID: L3908 Офисный блок в аренду с ремонтом и мебелью. Планировка смешанная, панорамные окна,…
€27,409
Recommend
Office
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 300 m²
3
ID: L3766 Предлагается в аренду блок 1 300 кв.м. в БЦ "Комсити", признанным лучшим БЦ Класса…
€39,590
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
800 m²
2
ID: L3721 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 800м2 на 2 этаже офисного здания в удобной доступ…
€8,459
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
1 000 m²
3
ID: L3722 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 1100м2 на 3 этаже офисного здания в удобной досту…
€10,574
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
1 674 m²
5
ID: L3577 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 1674м2 на 5 этаже офисного здания в удобной досту…
€17,703
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
1 676 m²
2
ID: L3574 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 1676м2 на 2 этаже офисного здания в удобной досту…
€17,728
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
1 691 m²
3
ID: L3575 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 1691м2 на 3 этаже офисного здания в удобной досту…
€17,883
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
1 675 m²
4
ID: L3576 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 1675м2 на 4 этаже офисного здания в удобной досту…
€17,713
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
8 495 m²
1
ID: L3573 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 8495м2 офисного здания в удобной доступности от м…
€85,552
Recommend
Office
Salarevo, Russia
1 780 m²
1
ID: L3571 ВНИМАНИЕ АРЕНДАТОРОВ: Сдаем офис 1780м2 на 1ом этаже офисного здания в удобной дос…
€21,521
Recommend
