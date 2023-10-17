Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Northern Administrative Okrug

Commercial real estate in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia

2 properties total found
Restaurant in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Restaurant
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 309 m²
For sale premises in a prestigious business class complex of 309.3 m2 located in the club ho…
€1,65M
Investment with yard, with security, with kreditom ipotekoy in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment with yard, with security, with kreditom ipotekoy
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Ready-made rental Business for sale at Vojkovskaya metro. Placement in the property.Total ar…
€2,28M
