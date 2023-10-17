UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Commercial real estate in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod
24
Bor
3
Clear all
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
24 m²
Excellent brick garage in the city center , dry, electric lighting, is on the first level wi…
€4,669
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
3 m²
1/1
For sale trade pavilion-kiosk with all the equipment for coffee, at Rodionova, house number …
€2,918
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
100 m²
-1/10
They will help you choose a commercial premises in a new residential complex on Rodionova St…
€117,310
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
121 m²
5
For sale commercial premises at the address: Krasnoselskaya street, 26. Total area 121 sq.m,…
€105,054
Recommend
Commercial
Gorodets, Russia
141 m²
5
For sale a room with a total area of 141.5 square meters, located on the basement of a 5-sto…
€39,882
Recommend
Commercial
Lyskovsky District, Russia
2 000 m²
2/2
For sale a complex of houses in a picturesque place of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Lyskovsky…
€243,181
Recommend
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
80 m²
1/17
The room is located in a large, well-developed residential complex "Seventh Sky". good repai…
€121,590
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
24 m²
Parking space in the underground parking of a residential building in the city center at Stu…
€22,373
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
12 m²
City center on the street Belinsky 66 in the LCD Continental we sell a Machine-place of 13 s…
€22,373
Recommend
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
305 m²
3/4
Office space for sale located on pl. Bitter. Cabinet system. The room occupies the entire fl…
€437,725
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
1 200 m²
1/5
A preliminary contract was concluded, a deposit was made ! I sell 100% stake in the author…
€544,725
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
129 m²
2/3
For sale a free-use room on the 2nd floor of the building. The room is bright, consists of 3…
€38,909
Recommend
Hotel
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
119 m²
2/2
A unique offer for businessmen and entrepreneurs! On sale three 2-storey houses of 119 m for…
€262,625
Recommend
Investment
Bogoyavleniye, Russia
30 m²
1/1
For sale store-pavilion in s. The Epiphany of D. Konstantinovsky district with an area of 30…
€20,427
Recommend
Commercial
Bor, Russia
1 190 m²
3/3
The separately standing office building of 1969 is built with capital reconstruction in 2015…
€291,817
Recommend
Commercial
Balakhna, Russia
75 m²
5
I will sell commercial real estate, 75m, in the basement, 2 entrances, parking, all communic…
€48,636
Recommend
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m²
4
I sell non-residential basement with an area of 140 meters, in which tenants are currently l…
€82,681
Recommend
Hotel
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
359 m²
2/2
A finished business hotel is for sale, which is located in the very center of the city on Mu…
€133,263
Recommend
Commercial
Bor, Russia
99 m²
10
On sale commercial real estate-free premises in the center of the city. Bor on Pervomayskaya…
€36,963
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
1/9
Commercial premises for sale on the red line! Suitable for any type of activity. There is…
€34,045
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
277 m²
1/5
I offer for sale a commercial premises in the very center of the city! At the moment, the…
€269,444
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
388 m²
1/16
€859,400
Recommend
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
118 m²
1/2
For sale is an office located on the ground floor of an administrative two-story separate bu…
€63,227
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
12 m²
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
€16,108
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
€24,318
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
€25,213
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
€11,673
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
30 m²
€23,345
Recommend
Commercial
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
1 745 m²
2/2
Sale of land 174359 sqm. Country category - Land of settlements. Permitted use - for the pla…
€2,92M
Recommend
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
I will sell a machine-place in KM "Prim" 19, 5 m2 at ul. Malaya Yamskayakor. 11 pom. 2 on th…
€13,618
Recommend
