Commercial real estate in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
24
Bor
3
63 properties total found
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 24 m²
Excellent brick garage in the city center , dry, electric lighting, is on the first level wi…
€4,669
Investment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 3 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale trade pavilion-kiosk with all the equipment for coffee, at Rodionova, house number …
€2,918
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/10
They will help you choose a commercial premises in a new residential complex on Rodionova St…
€117,310
Investment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale commercial premises at the address: Krasnoselskaya street, 26. Total area 121 sq.m,…
€105,054
Commercial in Gorodets, Russia
Commercial
Gorodets, Russia
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale a room with a total area of 141.5 square meters, located on the basement of a 5-sto…
€39,882
Commercial in Lyskovsky District, Russia
Commercial
Lyskovsky District, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a complex of houses in a picturesque place of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Lyskovsky…
€243,181
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/17
The room is located in a large, well-developed residential complex "Seventh Sky". good repai…
€121,590
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 24 m²
Parking space in the underground parking of a residential building in the city center at Stu…
€22,373
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 12 m²
City center on the street Belinsky 66 in the LCD Continental we sell a Machine-place of 13 s…
€22,373
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 305 m²
Floor 3/4
Office space for sale located on pl. Bitter. Cabinet system. The room occupies the entire fl…
€437,725
Investment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/5
A preliminary contract was concluded, a deposit was made !  I sell 100% stake in the author…
€544,725
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a free-use room on the 2nd floor of the building. The room is bright, consists of 3…
€38,909
Hotel in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Hotel
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
A unique offer for businessmen and entrepreneurs! On sale three 2-storey houses of 119 m for…
€262,625
Investment in Bogoyavleniye, Russia
Investment
Bogoyavleniye, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale store-pavilion in s. The Epiphany of D. Konstantinovsky district with an area of 30…
€20,427
Commercial in Bor, Russia
Commercial
Bor, Russia
Area 1 190 m²
Floor 3/3
The separately standing office building of 1969 is built with capital reconstruction in 2015…
€291,817
Commercial in Balakhna, Russia
Commercial
Balakhna, Russia
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
I will sell commercial real estate, 75m, in the basement, 2 entrances, parking, all communic…
€48,636
Investment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Investment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
I sell non-residential basement with an area of 140 meters, in which tenants are currently l…
€82,681
Hotel in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Hotel
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 359 m²
Floor 2/2
A finished business hotel is for sale, which is located in the very center of the city on Mu…
€133,263
Commercial in Bor, Russia
Commercial
Bor, Russia
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 10
On sale commercial real estate-free premises in the center of the city. Bor on Pervomayskaya…
€36,963
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/9
Commercial premises for sale on the red line!   Suitable for any type of activity. There is…
€34,045
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 277 m²
Floor 1/5
I offer for sale a commercial premises in the very center of the city!   At the moment, the…
€269,444
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/16
€859,400
Office in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Office
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is an office located on the ground floor of an administrative two-story separate bu…
€63,227
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 12 m²
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
€16,108
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 18 m²
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
€24,318
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 18 m²
Underground parking in the residential complex "Resident". Only when buying an apartment or …
€25,213
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 15 m²
€11,673
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 30 m²
€23,345
Commercial in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Commercial
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 1 745 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of land 174359 sqm. Country category - Land of settlements. Permitted use - for the pla…
€2,92M
Commercial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 18 m²
I will sell a machine-place in KM "Prim" 19, 5 m2 at ul. Malaya Yamskayakor. 11 pom. 2 on th…
€13,618

