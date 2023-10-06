Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Leningrad oblast, Russia

Commercial in Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Commercial
Yanegskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 775 m²
Floor 2/2
€735,332
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/12
€69,573
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/7
€104,393
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/9
€182,461
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
€112,927
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/9
€116,774
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/9
€81,289
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/11
€164,370
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/11
€165,516
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/11
€142,649
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/11
€154,772
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/11
€165,308
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/11
€105,961
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
€101,321
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/11
€123,747
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/11
€242,417
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
€86,760
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/11
€84,763
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/11
€123,741
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/11
€194,864
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/11
€146,909
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/9
€131,723
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/12
€83,672
Commercial in Lagolovo, Russia
Commercial
Lagolovo, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/9
€211,413
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/7
€134,944
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/12
€146,931
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/12
€130,504
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/12
€119,032
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/12
€65,559
Commercial in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Commercial
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/12
€131,906
