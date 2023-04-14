Russia
Commercial
Pionersky, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 114,170
Selling. Neukuren production base with an office in the city of Pionersky, Kaliningrad regio…
Commercial
Baltiysk, Russia
Number of floors 1
€ 157,399
Business with pleasure! Agree, you often dreamed of settling on the seashore and conducting …
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/9 Floor
€ 59,745
Shopping room on the street Gaidar, 116 with a separate entrance of the building is located …
Commercial
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1/6 Floor
€ 156,179
Commercial
Baltiysk, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 609,644
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 28,820
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/5 Floor
€ 110,844
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/4 Floor
€ 180,676
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/3 Floor
€ 221,689
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
3/5 Floor
€ 886,755
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/9 Floor
€ 171,809
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/5 Floor
€ 176,243
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/1 Floor
€ 825,791
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 1,274,711
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
2/5 Floor
€ 95,326
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/9 Floor
€ 94,218
Shopping room 69.5 sq.m. on the street Tolbukhina. Separate entrance. Ceiling height 2.75 m.…
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/5 Floor
€ 105,302
We offer to buy a free-use room in the city center, on Koloskov Street ( World Avenue landma…
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
1/10 Floor
€ 14,410
Free-purpose room 20.9 sq.m. according to Moscow Avenue. Separate entrance. Ceiling height 3…
Commercial
Bagrationovsky District, Russia
1/2 Floor
€ 116,387
I will sell a valid, profitable business with a constant confirmed income to the village of …
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 299,280
The open space is in the 1st. Floor of the historic city building. Great location - on the m…
Commercial
Vzmore, Russia
2/2 Floor
€ 166,156
Separate commercial space for sale on the first line of the Kaliningrad-Baltiysk federal roa…
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,097,360
Selling a building of 1137.2 sq.m. on the street Schiller Previously, a bank was located in …
Commercial
Yantarnyy, Russia
€ 64,290
Commercial
Yantarnyy, Russia
1/2 Floor
€ 64,290
In the center of the Yantar Kaliningrad Region, non-residential brick room with an area of 9…
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
Number of floors 3
€ 443,378
We offer for sale a finished business with a full package of documents. Commercial building …
Commercial
Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
262 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 9,000,000
For sale free premises in Svetlogorsk. The total area of 262 m2. The room made cosmetic repa…
Commercial
Zaozere, Russia
€ 2,660,266
Land for the construction of low-rise housing and communal services premium - segment. Sales…
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 694,994
I will sell storage facilities on Sovetsky Prospekt 182. Area - 380 square meters.m., with a…
Commercial
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 95,326
Commercial premises for sale with tenant Long-term lease agreement (federal network) Separat…
Commercial 2 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1/6 Floor
€ 56,032
I will sell the office of st. Dobroyubova 48. 101.1 sq.m. Separate entrance. Electric heatin…
