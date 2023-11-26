Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Eastern Administrative Okrug

Commercial real estate in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia

1 property total found
Investment in Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Investment
Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 175 m²
For sale is a dining room located in the Business Center near the metro station Preobrazhens…
€86,170
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir