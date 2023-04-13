Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Centralnyy rayon

Commercial real estate in Centralnyy rayon, Russia

Saint Petersburg
81
81 property total found
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
90 m²
€ 210,604
Art. 41555366 Sale of the best office in the BC BASEL on the ground floor. Central distric…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
114 m²
€ 415,667
Art. 41549735 2-level universal commercial premises with a separate entrance opposite Alexa…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
14 m²
€ 160,724
Art. 41549002 Universal non-residential compact room with a window and entrance from Lermon…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
552 m²
€ 653,982
Art. 41859842 Unique commercial premises with an anchor network tenant! "Hello, our dear …
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
55 m²
€ 230,556
Art. 41551303 Universal non-residential premises showcase windows and a separate entrance f…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
710 m²
€ 851,285
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
194 m²
€ 287,641
Art. 3334458 Spacious, quiet, double-sided apartment in the Center st. Mayakovsky. The hou…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
125 m²
€ 331,425
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 000 m²
€ 10,641,063
Art. 38055897 Hotel « Bagration » is located in the Central District of St. Petersburg on t…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
60 m²
€ 166,156
Art. 39234145 Dear customer! We offer to purchase a commercial premises of 60 square meters…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 776 m²
€ 1,662,666
Art. 41760721. A land plot with an indoor football complex in the prestigious Moscow region …
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 16 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 41,012
Sale of non-residential premises for free use near the Chernyshevskaya metro station ". Area…
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
380 m²
€ 742,657
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4 100 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 2,216,888
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 7 200 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 4,987,998
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5 230 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 2,604,843
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3 900 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 2,106,044
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 6 300 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 2,549,421
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
31 m²
€ 166,156
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
78 m²
€ 256,111
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
241 m²
€ 687,235
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 239,424
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
89 m²
€ 166,267
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
115 m²
€ 387,845
Commercialin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial
Saint Petersburg, Russia
111 m²
€ 149,862
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
142 m²
€ 520,969
Commercial 1 roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial 1 room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 684 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 476,631
Officein Saint Petersburg, Russia
Office
Saint Petersburg, Russia
160 m²
€ 552,005
Art. 34799362 Dear customer! On sale non-residential premises in the very center of the cit…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
116 m²
€ 217,809
Art. 33629862 Hello dear buyer! You have to sell commercial premises on the ground floor in…
Established businessin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Established business
Saint Petersburg, Russia
164 m²
€ 365,787
Art. 34800766 Dear customer! We present to your attention a finished business, an operati…

Properties features in Centralnyy rayon, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir