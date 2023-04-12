Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Central Administrative Okrug
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia

Moscow
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shopin Moscow, Russia
Shop
Moscow, Russia
Price on request
The shopping center has been opened in 2016 and is the largest shopping and entertainment ce…

Properties features in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir