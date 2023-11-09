Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Russia
  4. Central Administrative Okrug
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia

сommercial property
2102
hotels
16
offices
1992
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 1 bedroom with elevator, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Moscow, Russia
Investment 1 bedroom with elevator, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 1
€56,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir