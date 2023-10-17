Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Poland
  4. Subcarpathian Voivodeship

Commercial real estate in Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland

3 properties total found
Hotel in Hoszow, Poland
Hotel
Hoszow, Poland
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Habita is pleased to present an offer for the sale of a plot of land developed with four bun…
€147,329
Hotel in Wetlina, Poland
Hotel
Wetlina, Poland
Area 1 m²
Number of floors 1
A recreation and leisure center in the heart of the Bieszczady Mountains for sale. The prope…
€665,112
Restaurant in Polanczyk, Poland
Restaurant
Polanczyk, Poland
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Buy and start earning
€527,680
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir