Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. gmina Michalowice

Commercial real estate in gmina Michalowice, Poland

2 properties total found
Commercial 4 rooms in Nowa Wies, Poland
Commercial 4 rooms
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
€ 241,293
Commercial in Nowa Wies, Poland
Commercial
Nowa Wies, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
€ 404,927
Realting.com
Go