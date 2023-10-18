Where to buy real estate in Gdansk for a comfortable life and renting

Real estate prices in Gdansk can only concede the prices in the capital. Renovated apartments located near the sea, in the center and in the areas well placed for public transport, schools, medical facilities and shops are highly regarded in the city.

It is advantageous to buy property in Gdansk both in the secondary and the primary market. Construction of residential buildings is ongoing and there is no offer shortage. One-bedroom flats of economy class as well as spacious apartments at a higher price are always available for sale.

The most attractive city areas for foreigners

Przymorze area enjoys popularity. Among its advantages are proximity to the sea, excellent transport network, a promenade park, supermarkets, shopping centers, entertainment facilities and affordable housing prices. In Zaspa, you can profitably buy a two-bedroom flat in a clean modern apartment house. The cheapest property in Gdansk is offered in the remote bedroom community Chełm

Villas and apartments in Gdansk are sold at the highest price in the elite seaside district Jelitkowo. One may easily find a three-bedroom apartment in a manicured ancient building in the Old Town, and in Oliwa — a prestigious private house with a garage.

Purchase for renting in dwellings

The steady increase in housing prices in Gdansk makes residential real estate a subject of investment. Property in residential areas, houses and apartments by the sea, studios and apartments in the city center are good for renting. They are in demand among students, foreigners applying for a residence permit or permanent residency, temporary workers and tourists who arrived at Gdansk for relax and city tours.