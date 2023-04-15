Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rome, Italy

Commercialin Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 300 m²
€ 19,000,000
IT-281016-1. Здание (продажа) » Италия » РимПродается здание на улице дель Корсо, Рим Окол…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 3,550,000
IT-210518. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ центре одного из самых известных районов Рима, выставлено на…
Commercialin Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
3 000 m²
€ 7,600,000
IT-210518-1. КИНОТЕАТР В РИМЕПродается исторический и престижный кинотеатр (стены и бизнес).…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 912 m²
€ 4,500,000
IT-210518-2. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ историческом районе Рима, недалеко от Колизея и площади Ве…
Commercialin Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
€ 26,000,000
PO-120521W. Продается здание под отель, 80 номеров в центре РимаПродается здание под отель, …
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
6 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 3,500,000
IT-220219. Отель 3* 800 кв.мВ самом сердце Рима, в элегантной вилле начала двадцатого века и…
Commercialin Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
2 400 m²
€ 12,000,000
OC-190417. Проект в Риме в 100 метрах от Колизея и Императорских дворцовЖилой комплекс с ком…
Hotelin Rome, Italy
Hotel
Rome, Italy
€ 12,000,000
Italy 30 min from Rome Unique hotel 4 **** Unique hotel 4 **** in a very beautiful historic …
Hotel 60 bedroomsin Rome, Italy
Hotel 60 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
60 bath 5 000 m²
€ 52,000,000
Hotel near Via Veneto 4 **** Area: 5000 sq.m. Numbers: 60 Arrangement: Stazione Termin…
Hotel 47 bedroomsin Rome, Italy
Hotel 47 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
47 bath 1 890 m²
€ 9,500,000
Hotel near Termini Station Area: 1890 sq.m. Nomerov: 47 Arrangement: Stazione Termini Railw…
Hotel 53 bedroomsin Rome, Italy
Hotel 53 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
53 bath 2 300 m²
€ 37,000,000
Hotel near the Area of Spain 4 **** superior Area: 2300 sq.m. Numbers: 53 Arrangement: …
Hotel 42 bedroomsin Rome, Italy
Hotel 42 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
42 bath 1 200 m²
€ 8,500,000
Hotel near the Imperial Forums 3 * * * Area: 1200 sq.m. Shop: 355 sq.m. Shop: 32 sq.m. Nome…
Hotel 71 bedroomin Rome, Italy
Hotel 71 bedroom
Rome, Italy
71 bath 4 500 m²
€ 45,000,000
Hotel near Vatican 4 **** Numbers: 71 Arrangement: Vatican (Vaticano) & # 8212; 1 km N…

