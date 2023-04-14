Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Commercial real estate in Como, Italy
Como
12 properties total found
Hotel
Como, Italy
€ 320,000
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
Commercial
Como, Italy
114 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-230418. Салон-магазин в городе КомоМагазин- салон в самом центре города Комо, на главной …
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
8 200 m²
€ 11,000,000
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
3 200 m²
€ 7,500,000
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
Commercial
Acquaseria, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 14,500,000
LD-3580. Продажа агротуризма в окрестностях КомоВ Брианце, в окрестностях озера Комо, выстав…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Germanello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 3,400,000
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель на озере Комо…
Commercial
Argegno, Italy
€ 1,800,000
VB-030319. Земельный участок на первой линии Озера КомоУчасток на первой линии у воды 3000 к…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 3,400,000
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
Warehouse 7 rooms
Carlazzo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
849 m²
€ 1,350,000
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Campione d Italia, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 458,000
The ASTOR Condominium is located in the center of Campione d'Italia. The entire building was…
Shop
Menaggio, Italy
80 m²
€ 200,000
A room located in the centre of Menajo, on Lake Como, is for sale. The room can be used bot…
Commercial real estate
Lombardy, Italy
12 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
The stunning medieval castle is in the province of Como, Lombardy. It was built in 1149. In …
