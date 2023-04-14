Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Como, Italy

12 properties total found
Hotelin Como, Italy
Hotel
Como, Italy
€ 320,000
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
Commercialin Como, Italy
Commercial
Como, Italy
114 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-230418. Салон-магазин в городе КомоМагазин- салон в самом центре города Комо, на главной …
Hotelin Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
8 200 m²
€ 11,000,000
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
Hotelin Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
3 200 m²
€ 7,500,000
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
Commercialin Acquaseria, Italy
Commercial
Acquaseria, Italy
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 14,500,000
LD-3580. Продажа агротуризма в окрестностях КомоВ Брианце, в окрестностях озера Комо, выстав…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Germanello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Germanello, Italy
6 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 3,400,000
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель  на озере Комо…
Commercialin Argegno, Italy
Commercial
Argegno, Italy
€ 1,800,000
VB-030319. Земельный участок на первой линии Озера КомоУчасток на первой линии у воды 3000 к…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Como, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 3,400,000
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
Warehouse 7 roomsin Carlazzo, Italy
Warehouse 7 rooms
Carlazzo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 849 m²
€ 1,350,000
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Campione d Italia, Italy
Commercial 1 bedroom
Campione d Italia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 458,000
The ASTOR Condominium is located in the center of Campione d'Italia. The entire building was…
Shopin Menaggio, Italy
Shop
Menaggio, Italy
80 m²
€ 200,000
A room located in the centre of Menajo, on Lake Como, is for sale. The room can be used bot…
Commercial real estatein Lombardy, Italy
Commercial real estate
Lombardy, Italy
12 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
The stunning medieval castle is in the province of Como, Lombardy. It was built in 1149. In …

