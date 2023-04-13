Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Sykia, Greece

Hotel 5 bedroomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m² -1 Floor
€ 580,000
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5 bath 240 m²
€ 580,000
Property Code: HPS209 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €580.000. This 240 sq. m. Hote…
Hotel 110 roomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 110 rooms
Sykia, Greece
110 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale a hotel in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. Located on the seafront upon a small hill…
Hotel 12 roomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Sykia, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale, a hotel located in Sithonia, close to a touristic village on the Peninsula of Sitn…
Hotel 30 roomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Sykia, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale a hotel of 1.780 sq.m situated in an adjacent plot of 8.382 sq.m,in the peninsula o…
Hotel 3 bedroomsin Sykia, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a mini-hotel consisting of 5 identical maisonettes located in the village of Kal…
