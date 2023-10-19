Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Berlin area, Germany

hotels
4
8 properties total found
Hotel in Berlin area, Germany
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
Germany.Berlin Hotel in the Schöneberg district 3 *** hotel in excellent condition in one of…
€12,50M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Berlin area, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Berlin area, Germany
Area 8 500 m²
Germany.Berlin Shopping Center near the metro Big Shopping Center near the train station and…
€24,50M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Berlin area, Germany
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Berlin area, Germany
Area 1 106 m²
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Bad Einhausen ( Oenhausen ) Supermarket in the resort town Co…
€1,87M
Commercial with elevator, with kreditom ipotekoy in Berlin area, Germany
Commercial with elevator, with kreditom ipotekoy
Berlin area, Germany
Area 8 088 m²
Germany Berlin Office building with rental income Office building in the Prenzlauer Berg are…
€8,65M
Hotel in Berlin area, Germany
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
Area 7 460 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel in the center of Berlin Hotel on the busiest street in the center of Be…
€13,50M
Hotel with sauna in Berlin area, Germany
Hotel with sauna
Berlin area, Germany
Area 8 900 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel 4 * * * * next to KaDeWe Large Beautiful Hotel 4 * * * * in one of the …
€19,60M
Hotel in Berlin area, Germany
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
Area 15 756 m²
Germany Berlin Dormitory complex 4 * New modern (glass / concrete) hotel complex 4 * * * * o…
€32,80M
Investment in Berlin area, Germany
Investment
Berlin area, Germany
Area 8 000 m²
Germany Berlin Investment Project in Berlin Offer for investors! Center Berlin, 10 min walk …
€35,00M
