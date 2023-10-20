Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland

Commercial real estate in Western and Central Finland, Finland

offices
6
7 properties total found
Office in Petaejaevesi, Finland
Office
Petaejaevesi, Finland
Area 1 380 m²
Floor 1/2
€98,000
€98,000
Office in Joutsa, Finland
Office
Joutsa, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Office at JoutsaYear built – …
Price on request
Office in Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland
Office
Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland
Area 484 m²
Floor 1/1
€259,000
€259,000
Commercial in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Commercial
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€58,000
€58,000
Office in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Office
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/2
€40,000
€40,000
Office in Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Office
Seinaejoen seutukunta, Finland
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
€69,000
€69,000
Office in Valkeakoski, Finland
Office
Valkeakoski, Finland
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/4
€24,000
€24,000
