  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. South-Western Finland

Commercial real estate in South-Western Finland, Finland

Turun seutukunta
2
Paimio
1
Porin seutukunta
1
Turku
1
Ulvila
1
3 properties total found
Office in Suosmeri, Finland
Office
Suosmeri, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in Ulvil…
Commercial in Paimio, Finland
Commercial
Paimio, Finland
Price on request
Restaurant in Turun seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Turun seutukunta, Finland
474 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 479,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
