Commercial real estate in Päijät-Häme, Finland

Lahden seutukunta
6
Lahti
5
6 properties total found
Office in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Area 655 m²
Floor 1/1
€625,000
Office in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€59,540
Office in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/8
€55,000
Restaurant in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/8
€152,468
Office in Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€79,900
Office in Hollola, Finland
Office
Hollola, Finland
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
€19,750

