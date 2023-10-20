Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Central Finland

Commercial real estate in Central Finland, Finland

2 properties total found
Office in Petaejaevesi, Finland
Office
Petaejaevesi, Finland
Area 1 380 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€98,000
Office in Joutsa, Finland
Office
Joutsa, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Office at JoutsaYear built – …
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir