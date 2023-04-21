Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj

Commercial real estate in Stredocesky kraj, Czech Republic

okres Mlada Boleslav
2
2 properties total found
Commercial in Zehrov, Czech Republic
Commercial
Zehrov, Czech Republic
490 m²
€ 354,393
We offer for sale a board of 490 sq.m in the city of Zhdyar (5 km from the city of Turnov).…
Commercial in Zehrov, Czech Republic
Commercial
Zehrov, Czech Republic
374 m²
€ 298,623
We offer for sale mini hotel in the city of Zhdyar (5 km from the city of Turnov). The hote…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir