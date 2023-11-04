Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Prague, Czech Republic

сommercial property
42
hotels
15
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Revenue house with solar panels in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house with solar panels
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 5 918 m²
Czech Republic Mlada-Boleslav, 65 km from Prague Nursing House (rent. 6 % per annum) Two-sto…
€2,65M
Revenue house with basement in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house with basement
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 2 600 m²
Czech Republic.Prague Building for the club, casino, restaurant, hotel Magnificent building …
€4,50M
Revenue house with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 3 640 m²
Czech Republic.Prague Class A Business Center in the center of Prague Awesomely beautiful, c…
€9,50M
Revenue house with yard in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house with yard
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 1 250 m²
Czech Republic.Prague Income House in Prague-2 Income House after complete reconstruction in…
€2,40M
Revenue house in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 1 700 m²
Czech Republic. Prague Two profitable houses in Prague-2 Two profitable houses for reconstru…
€2,40M
Revenue house with yard in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house with yard
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 2 811 m²
Czech Republic.Prague Camping House / Hotel in Prague-2 Building for reconstruction in the c…
€4,10M
Revenue house in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 2 800 m²
Czech Republic. Prague Income House in Prague-3 Excellent offer for investors! Income house …
€4,80M
Revenue house in Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
Area 1 412 m²
Czech Republic. Prague Income building and land Offer for investors! For rent, + land 0.5 he…
€1,49M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir