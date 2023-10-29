Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Czech Republic
  4. okres Karlovy Vary
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in okres Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

Carlsbad
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel with sauna in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel with sauna
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 3 000 m²
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel 3 * in the city center Hotel 3 * * * plus Location: admini…
€3,50M
Hotel in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Czech Republic.Karlovy Vary Cozy boarding hotel with a restaurant Cozy guesthouse near the c…
€500,000
Hotel in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 1 700 m²
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Hotel with restaurant Hotel in the urban area of Karlovy Vary, a…
€600,000
Hotel in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 250 m²
Czech Republic.Karlovy Vary Pension in the center of Karlovy Vary Cozy family pension in the…
€497,000
Hotel with basement in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel with basement
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Czech Republic. Frantiskovi-Lazne Cozy guesthouse in Frantiskovi Lazne Family boarding hotel…
€800,000
Hotel in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Hotel
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Area 400 m²
Czech Republic Karlovy Vary Region Mansion-hostel Mansion, in which the hostel successfully …
€1,10M

Property types in okres Karlovy Vary

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir